Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Sells 735 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 735 shares during the quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the third quarter worth $262,000. Stone Point Wealth LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 5,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 13.0% during the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 136,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,848,000 after acquiring an additional 15,642 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 62,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,536,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capasso Planning Partners LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC now owns 134,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,719,000 after acquiring an additional 6,437 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $79.78. 130,247 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,645. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.72 and a 200 day moving average of $77.96. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1-year low of $66.47 and a 1-year high of $84.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.21.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

