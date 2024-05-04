MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $6.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.64 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 42.04%. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

MercadoLibre Price Performance

MercadoLibre stock traded up $124.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,630.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,346,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,765. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,499.27 and its 200 day moving average is $1,534.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.45. MercadoLibre has a one year low of $1,063.02 and a one year high of $1,825.00.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MELI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DZ Bank raised MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,685.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,900.00 to $1,800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,800.00 price target on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $1,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MercadoLibre has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,790.36.

About MercadoLibre

(Get Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.