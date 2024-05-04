Merit Financial Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,207 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,471 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $5,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TGT. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Tower View Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 82.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Target by 200.8% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 361 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Target from $157.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Target from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Target from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Target from $176.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Target currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.85.

Insider Transactions at Target

In other Target news, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $495,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,038,481.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total transaction of $786,048.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,576,658.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $495,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,038,481.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,600 shares of company stock worth $8,819,598 in the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Target Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE TGT traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $158.04. 3,233,931 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,694,137. The company has a 50 day moving average of $166.33 and a 200 day moving average of $144.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.93 and a fifty-two week high of $181.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.17.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.57. Target had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 33.41%. The firm had revenue of $31.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.27%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

