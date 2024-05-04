Merit Financial Group LLC Has $215.06 Million Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 691,787 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,424 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 6.5% of Merit Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Merit Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $215,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. SouthState Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 376.5% during the 4th quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,142,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 232,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,385,000 after acquiring an additional 5,383 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,768,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,718,000 after acquiring an additional 104,623 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

VUG traded up $5.80 on Friday, hitting $339.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 835,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,046,997. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $338.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $316.44. The firm has a market cap of $116.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $246.28 and a 12 month high of $348.88.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

