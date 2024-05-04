Merit Financial Group LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,261 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares U.S. Technology ETF worth $7,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 33,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,095 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 987.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 310,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,607,000 after purchasing an additional 282,186 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 5,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. West Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. West Wealth Group LLC now owns 64,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,896,000 after purchasing an additional 13,881 shares during the period. Finally, Day & Ennis LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 43,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,281,000 after buying an additional 4,159 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Up 2.4 %

NYSEARCA IYW traded up $3.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $132.17. 1,312,698 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 897,433. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $90.76 and a 1 year high of $137.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.31.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

