MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Given New $56.00 Price Target at Barclays

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) had its target price raised by Barclays from $55.00 to $56.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

MGM has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank Of America (Bofa) boosted their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Macquarie reissued an outperform rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on MGM Resorts International from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. TheStreet upgraded MGM Resorts International from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $54.77.

MGM traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $41.04. 4,379,185 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,597,847. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.24. The firm has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 2.22. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $34.12 and a 1 year high of $51.35.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 23.62% and a net margin of 5.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 325,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.90, for a total value of $13,942,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,098,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,637,576.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 140.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in MGM Resorts International by 510.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

