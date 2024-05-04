MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The firm had revenue of $170.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.31 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. MGP Ingredients’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. MGP Ingredients updated its FY24 guidance to $6.12-6.23 EPS.

MGP Ingredients Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MGPI traded down $1.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $80.62. 157,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,377. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.75. MGP Ingredients has a 1 year low of $75.78 and a 1 year high of $124.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.93. The company has a current ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

MGP Ingredients Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at MGP Ingredients

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, VP Erika Lapish bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $77.86 per share, for a total transaction of $38,930.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,823. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 36.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MGPI. StockNews.com cut MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Roth Mkm cut their price target on MGP Ingredients from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of MGP Ingredients in a report on Monday.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and supply of distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Distillery Solutions; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions.

