Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Stock Holdings Lessened by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI decreased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,047,122 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 409,333 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $168,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MU. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 10.2% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 14,636 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Micron Technology by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 99,448 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,765,000 after acquiring an additional 24,277 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in Micron Technology by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 239,100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $16,266,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the third quarter worth $229,000. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.31, for a total value of $4,412,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 158,617 shares in the company, valued at $17,497,041.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.31, for a total value of $4,412,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 158,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,497,041.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.87, for a total transaction of $804,090.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 719,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,597,158.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 323,890 shares of company stock worth $36,079,267 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Micron Technology Stock Up 2.1 %

MU stock traded up $2.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $114.70. The company had a trading volume of 15,564,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,228,284. The company has a 50 day moving average of $108.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.55 and a 1 year high of $130.54. The company has a market capitalization of $126.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.25 and a beta of 1.27.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.69. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 8.98% and a negative net margin of 20.57%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.03) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is presently -13.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $78.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Fox Advisors raised Micron Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $78.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.20.

View Our Latest Research Report on Micron Technology

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.