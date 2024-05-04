Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($1.01), Zacks reports. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 25.92% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The firm had revenue of $543.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.
Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE MAA traded up $1.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $133.00. 1,071,007 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 832,463. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.55. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 52-week low of $115.56 and a 52-week high of $158.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.53 billion, a PE ratio of 27.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.
Mid-America Apartment Communities Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th were given a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.27%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
View Our Latest Stock Report on MAA
Insider Transactions at Mid-America Apartment Communities
In other news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 2,642 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.07, for a total transaction of $333,076.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,057,103.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 2,807 shares of company stock worth $353,955 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Mid-America Apartment Communities
MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Mid-America Apartment Communities
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/29 – 5/3
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Apple’s Earnings Show Investors Its Strength and Its Weakness
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Bargain Alert: 3 Large Caps With Extremely Oversold RSIs
Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.