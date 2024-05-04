Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($1.01), Zacks reports. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 25.92% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The firm had revenue of $543.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MAA traded up $1.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $133.00. 1,071,007 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 832,463. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.55. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 52-week low of $115.56 and a 52-week high of $158.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.53 billion, a PE ratio of 27.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th were given a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MAA has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $128.00 to $129.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $152.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $132.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.06.

Insider Transactions at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In other news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 2,642 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.07, for a total transaction of $333,076.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,057,103.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 2,807 shares of company stock worth $353,955 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Featured Stories

