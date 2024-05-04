MinePlex (PLEX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $43,783.31

MinePlex (PLEX) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 4th. During the last seven days, MinePlex has traded 15% lower against the US dollar. One MinePlex coin can currently be purchased for $0.0128 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MinePlex has a total market capitalization of $29.59 million and approximately $43,783.31 worth of MinePlex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About MinePlex

MinePlex uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 17th, 2020. MinePlex’s total supply is 414,720,000 coins and its circulating supply is 335,162,563 coins. MinePlex’s official website is mineplex.io. The official message board for MinePlex is t.me/mineplex_news_ru. MinePlex’s official Twitter account is @mineplexio.

According to CryptoCompare, “MinePlex is a CrossFi project designed to combine the stability and liquidity of traditional financial instruments with the security and transparency of blockchain technology.

Liquid token with limited issue. The PLEX token is issued for every new block, i.e. once a minute.”

MinePlex Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MinePlex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MinePlex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MinePlex using one of the exchanges listed above.

