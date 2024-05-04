Mizuho Lowers CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Price Target to $72.00

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by analysts at Mizuho from $86.00 to $72.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock. Mizuho’s price target indicates a potential upside of 28.80% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (down from $87.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of CVS Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.35.

CVS Health Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE CVS traded up $0.75 during trading on Thursday, hitting $55.90. The company had a trading volume of 23,946,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,498,538. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. CVS Health has a one year low of $53.70 and a one year high of $83.25. The company has a market cap of $70.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.77 and its 200-day moving average is $73.26.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $88.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.33 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 2.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $53.88 per share, with a total value of $53,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,165,424.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other CVS Health news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total transaction of $2,267,947.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,059,916.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $53.88 per share, with a total value of $53,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 21,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,424.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the first quarter valued at $63,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.0% in the first quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 262,335 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $20,924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health during the first quarter worth $971,000. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 1.1% during the first quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,425 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,187,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 8.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 28,211 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,250,000 after buying an additional 2,210 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

