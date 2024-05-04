Monero (XMR) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $59.14 Million

Monero (XMR) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 4th. Monero has a total market capitalization of $2.28 billion and approximately $59.14 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monero coin can currently be purchased for $123.46 or 0.00195054 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Monero has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $63,294.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $460.25 or 0.00727157 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $81.14 or 0.00128200 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00009205 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.72 or 0.00042212 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.85 or 0.00056643 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $64.19 or 0.00101408 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Monero Profile

Monero (XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,432,383 coins. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Monero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

