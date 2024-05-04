Montis Financial LLC Has $271,000 Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Montis Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 464 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Montis Financial LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,834,000 after buying an additional 2,746 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 507,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,625,000 after purchasing an additional 32,690 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock traded down $20.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $734.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,535,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,087,178. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $419.80 and a one year high of $800.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $761.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $670.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $698.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.05. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 56.98% and a net margin of 17.08%. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LLY. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $723.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $892.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $757.95.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

