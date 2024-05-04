Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) PT Raised to $48.00 at Truist Financial

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) had its price target upped by Truist Financial from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Mplx from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Mplx from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Mplx from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Mplx from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mplx from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mplx has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $45.11.

Mplx Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Mplx stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $41.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,258,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,418,397. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.77 and a 200 day moving average of $38.15. Mplx has a twelve month low of $33.12 and a twelve month high of $42.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.35.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.01). Mplx had a net margin of 34.96% and a return on equity of 31.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Mplx will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mplx Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.63%.

Institutional Trading of Mplx

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MPLX. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mplx in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mplx by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Mplx in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of Mplx in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Mplx in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

About Mplx

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products and renewables; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

See Also

