Mynaric (NASDAQ:MYNA) Shares Up 0.3%

Mynaric AG (NASDAQ:MYNA – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.21 and last traded at $5.21. 339 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 6,323 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.20.
Mynaric Trading Down 9.0 %
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.03.
Mynaric Company Profile
Mynaric AG develops and manufactures advanced laser communication technology for long-distance data transmission between moving objects for wireless terrestrial, airborne, and space applications in the United States, Canada, and Belgium. The company offers CONDOR, an optical inter-satellite link flight terminal for satellite-to-satellite communications in space; and HAWK, an airborne flight terminal for air-to-air and air-to-ground links of airborne vehicles.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Mynaric
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/29 – 5/3
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Apple’s Earnings Show Investors Its Strength and Its Weakness
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- Bargain Alert: 3 Large Caps With Extremely Oversold RSIs
Receive News & Ratings for Mynaric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mynaric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.