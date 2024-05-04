Mynaric (NASDAQ:MYNA) Shares Up 0.3%

Mynaric AG (NASDAQ:MYNA – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.21 and last traded at $5.21. 339 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 6,323 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.20.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.03.

Mynaric AG develops and manufactures advanced laser communication technology for long-distance data transmission between moving objects for wireless terrestrial, airborne, and space applications in the United States, Canada, and Belgium. The company offers CONDOR, an optical inter-satellite link flight terminal for satellite-to-satellite communications in space; and HAWK, an airborne flight terminal for air-to-air and air-to-ground links of airborne vehicles.

