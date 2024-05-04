National Bank of Canada FI Buys 401,076 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,769,110 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 401,076 shares during the period. Cognizant Technology Solutions accounts for about 0.6% of National Bank of Canada FI’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $354,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CTSH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,663,814 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,196,547,000 after acquiring an additional 4,365,493 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,056,248 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $544,942,000 after acquiring an additional 231,782 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,177,547 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $418,467,000 after acquiring an additional 294,415 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,042,016 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $206,066,000 after acquiring an additional 28,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,680,009 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $113,804,000 after acquiring an additional 58,422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

CTSH traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $66.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,399,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,943,487. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.46. The firm has a market cap of $32.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.08. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12 month low of $60.26 and a 12 month high of $80.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The information technology service provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 17.48%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. Analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.85%.

In related news, EVP Kathryn Diaz sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total value of $69,354.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,522.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.63.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

