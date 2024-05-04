National Bank of Canada FI Has $337.77 Million Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 5,972.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,435,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,379,211 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI owned 0.67% of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $337,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sykon Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,192,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $492,000. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,977,000. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, W Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. W Advisors LLC now owns 9,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TLT traded up $0.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $89.84. 50,066,075 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,806,707. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $82.42 and a 12 month high of $106.45. The firm has a market cap of $45.90 billion, a PE ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 0.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.57.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.3077 per share. This represents a $3.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

