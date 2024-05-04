National Bank of Canada FI Raises Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 70.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 195,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 80,793 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI owned 0.15% of Lam Research worth $146,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,972,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,328,358,000 after purchasing an additional 85,855 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 3.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,857,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,164,490,000 after buying an additional 56,824 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 9.7% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,523,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $954,705,000 after buying an additional 134,558 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 776,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $608,503,000 after buying an additional 85,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 600,594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $474,271,000 after acquiring an additional 3,717 shares during the period. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 60 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $921.54, for a total value of $55,292.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,104,539.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 60 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $921.54, for a total transaction of $55,292.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,104,539.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 5,500 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $922.41, for a total value of $5,073,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,380,648.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,089 shares of company stock worth $6,614,781. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Lam Research stock traded up $24.85 on Friday, hitting $908.53. 875,385 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,105,338. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $941.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $817.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $507.19 and a 1-year high of $1,007.39.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.26 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 45.96%. Lam Research’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 29.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.42%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LRCX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,200.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $930.00 to $980.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $975.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $950.85.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

