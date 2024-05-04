NavPoint Financial Inc. Acquires New Shares in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

NavPoint Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 78,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,068,000. iShares Gold Trust makes up about 2.8% of NavPoint Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 125.7% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 162.8% during the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 59.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.52. 10,297,347 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,135,161. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.52. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $34.35 and a one year high of $45.98.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

