Nervos Network Tops 24 Hour Volume of $125.09 Million (CKB)

Nervos Network (CKB) traded up 14.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 4th. Nervos Network has a total market capitalization of $868.83 million and approximately $125.09 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Nervos Network has traded up 13.8% against the US dollar. One Nervos Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0197 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Nervos Network alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,903.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $466.96 or 0.00730465 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.36 or 0.00128841 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00009118 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.18 or 0.00042511 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.92 or 0.00056188 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.97 or 0.00197058 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.64 or 0.00102676 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Nervos Network

Nervos Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 44,769,601,659 coins and its circulating supply is 44,087,047,881 coins. Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork.

Buying and Selling Nervos Network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem that aims to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Its layer 1 protocol, Nervos CKB, provides a proof of work public blockchain that allows for the secure storage of any crypto-asset, while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling, and a “store of value” crypto-economic design through its native token, CKByte. CKByte is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value and a value token behind smart contracts. It also allows users to store, execute, and rent space on the Nervos Blockchain.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nervos Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nervos Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nervos Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nervos Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.