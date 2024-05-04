Noesis Capital Mangement Corp Has $15.52 Million Stock Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp reduced its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 111,639 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,277 shares during the period. Agilent Technologies makes up about 3.7% of Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $15,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 96.7% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,597 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,673,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 76,785 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,675,000 after acquiring an additional 12,630 shares during the last quarter.

A traded up $1.93 on Friday, reaching $139.45. 1,097,922 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,239,688. The company has a market cap of $40.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $96.80 and a one year high of $151.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.30.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical research company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.07. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 27.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.236 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 22.38%.

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Philip Binns sold 2,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.54, for a total transaction of $417,095.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,474,957.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 4,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total transaction of $719,372.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,178,021. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Philip Binns sold 2,827 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.54, for a total value of $417,095.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,474,957.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,610 shares of company stock valued at $9,220,333.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $145.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.29.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

