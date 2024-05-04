Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.320-1.320 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.300. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Norwegian Cruise Line also updated its FY24 guidance to ~$1.32 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NCLH shares. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.67.

NYSE NCLH traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.99. The stock had a trading volume of 17,016,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,771,958. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.16. The company has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.47. Norwegian Cruise Line has a twelve month low of $12.70 and a twelve month high of $22.75.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 136.20%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.10) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

