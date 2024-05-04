NTV Asset Management LLC Has $2.92 Million Stock Holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

NTV Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,701 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 506 shares during the quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $2,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 245.2% during the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 363.2% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 100.8% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 32,000 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

Shares of SMH traded up $5.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $217.73. The stock had a trading volume of 6,379,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,623,768. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 1.35. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $120.93 and a 1-year high of $239.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.65.

About VanEck Semiconductor ETF

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

