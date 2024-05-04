NTV Asset Management LLC Has $4.03 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

NTV Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 53,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $4,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,137.2% in the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IVW traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.37. The stock had a trading volume of 2,580,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,509,656. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $63.19 and a one year high of $85.56. The company has a market cap of $43.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.08 and its 200-day moving average is $77.35.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.