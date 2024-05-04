O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Price Target Lowered to $22.00 at Robert W. Baird

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Robert W. Baird from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

OI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays lifted their price target on O-I Glass from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of O-I Glass from a b- rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America restated a neutral rating and set a $16.00 price objective (down previously from $21.00) on shares of O-I Glass in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of O-I Glass in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of O-I Glass from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.89.

Shares of OI stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,483,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,925,177. O-I Glass has a 1-year low of $12.40 and a 1-year high of $23.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. O-I Glass had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a positive return on equity of 18.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that O-I Glass will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its position in O-I Glass by 259.7% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O-I Glass in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in O-I Glass by 24,311.1% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in O-I Glass during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in O-I Glass during the third quarter worth about $62,000. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

