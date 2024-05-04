OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.060-2.180 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.130. The company issued revenue guidance of -. OGE Energy also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.06 to $2.18 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OGE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of OGE Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com raised OGE Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. TheStreet lowered OGE Energy from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays cut shares of OGE Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.40.

OGE Energy Stock Performance

OGE Energy stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,549,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,617,650. OGE Energy has a one year low of $31.25 and a one year high of $38.04. The firm has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.81 and a 200 day moving average of $34.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.26). OGE Energy had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $596.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that OGE Energy will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

OGE Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 8th were issued a $0.418 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 5th. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.77%.

Insider Activity at OGE Energy

In other news, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 4,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.92, for a total value of $142,023.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,409.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

