Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) Issues Earnings Results

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $98.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.15 million. Olaplex had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share.

Olaplex Trading Down 1.8 %

OLPX stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,534,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,067,517. The company has a quick ratio of 9.21, a current ratio of 10.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.96. Olaplex has a 12 month low of $1.19 and a 12 month high of $4.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 2.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Olaplex in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Olaplex from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $1.25 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Olaplex from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Olaplex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.59.

About Olaplex

Olaplex Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells hair care products in the United States and internationally. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair, as well as oil, moisture mask, and nourishing hair serum. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers.

