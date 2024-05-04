Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) Price Target Lowered to $48.00 at Raymond James

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Free Report) (TSE:OTC) had its price objective lowered by Raymond James from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

OTEX has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Open Text from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Open Text in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Open Text in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Open Text from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on Open Text from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.25.

Open Text Price Performance

Shares of OTEX traded down $5.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.25. The stock had a trading volume of 3,706,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 728,893. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. Open Text has a 12 month low of $28.19 and a 12 month high of $45.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 48.79 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.70.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Free Report) (TSE:OTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The software maker reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Open Text had a return on equity of 24.61% and a net margin of 2.85%. Research analysts expect that Open Text will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

Open Text Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. This is an increase from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.75%. Open Text’s payout ratio is currently 161.29%.

Institutional Trading of Open Text

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OTEX. Essex LLC acquired a new position in Open Text during the first quarter worth $250,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Open Text by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 334,221 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,978,000 after acquiring an additional 5,657 shares in the last quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Open Text by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 119,990 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp increased its holdings in Open Text by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 8,232 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam raised its stake in shares of Open Text by 102.3% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 6,474 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

About Open Text

Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.

Further Reading

