Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) PT Lowered to $37.00

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Free Report) (TSE:OTC) had its price target lowered by Citigroup from $42.00 to $37.00 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Open Text from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Open Text from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Open Text in a report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Open Text from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Open Text from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Open Text has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.25.

Open Text Price Performance

OTEX traded down $5.22 on Friday, reaching $30.25. The stock had a trading volume of 3,706,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 728,893. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.79 and a beta of 1.11. Open Text has a fifty-two week low of $28.19 and a fifty-two week high of $45.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.32 and a 200-day moving average of $38.70.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Free Report) (TSE:OTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The software maker reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.01. Open Text had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 24.61%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Open Text will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

Open Text Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.435 dividend. This is a positive change from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.75%. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is presently 161.29%.

Institutional Trading of Open Text

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OTEX. Essex LLC bought a new position in Open Text in the first quarter valued at $250,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Open Text by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 334,221 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,978,000 after purchasing an additional 5,657 shares during the last quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Open Text by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 119,990 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,657,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp lifted its position in Open Text by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 8,232 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam grew its position in Open Text by 102.3% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 6,474 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 3,274 shares during the last quarter. 70.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Open Text Company Profile

Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.

