OPENLANE (NYSE:KAR) Price Target Raised to $20.00 at Robert W. Baird

OPENLANE (NYSE:KAR – Free Report) had its target price upped by Robert W. Baird from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on KAR. Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of OPENLANE in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Bank of America upgraded OPENLANE from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, OPENLANE has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $19.60.

KAR stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.69. 1,010,760 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 928,867. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.23. OPENLANE has a 1-year low of $12.86 and a 1-year high of $17.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

OPENLANE (NYSE:KAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). OPENLANE had a positive return on equity of 8.53% and a negative net margin of 9.04%. The business had revenue of $416.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that OPENLANE will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider James E. Money II sold 14,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.83, for a total transaction of $234,632.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,081.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider James E. Money II sold 14,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.83, for a total value of $234,632.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,604 shares in the company, valued at $706,081.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter J. Kelly acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.87 per share, for a total transaction of $148,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 323,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,808,288.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in OPENLANE in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $863,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of OPENLANE by 3.0% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,532 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of OPENLANE by 32.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,716 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 4,370 shares in the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OPENLANE during the third quarter valued at $1,889,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in OPENLANE by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,443 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OPENLANE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital marketplace for used vehicles, which connects sellers and buyers in North America, Europe, the Philippines, and Uruguay. The company operates through two segments, Marketplace and Finance. The Marketplace segment offers digital marketplace services for buying and selling used vehicles.

