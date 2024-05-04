Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Bought by Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC

Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,780 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ORCL. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.8% during the third quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 12,089 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 8,652 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Oracle by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,163 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.0% in the third quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 9,443 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.5% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 21,290 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com cut Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Oracle in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.76.

NYSE:ORCL traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $115.80. The stock had a trading volume of 4,368,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,293,188. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $94.41 and a 1-year high of $132.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $318.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.55, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.03.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.04. Oracle had a return on equity of 336.11% and a net margin of 20.27%. The company had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 42.22%.

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $99,966,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,546,631.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director George H. Conrades sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total value of $2,903,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,071,294.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $99,966,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,546,631.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 42.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

