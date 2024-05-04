Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) PT Raised to $20.00

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) had its target price lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Organon & Co. from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th.

Get Organon & Co. alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Organon & Co.

Organon & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OGN traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.61. The company had a trading volume of 3,217,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,337,626. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.79, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.77. Organon & Co. has a 12-month low of $10.84 and a 12-month high of $24.08.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 16.50% and a negative return on equity of 259.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Organon & Co. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Organon & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Organon & Co. news, insider Kirke Weaver purchased 2,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.36 per share, for a total transaction of $49,939.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 15,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,723.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Organon & Co.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Organon & Co. by 348.3% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 495.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its stake in Organon & Co. by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Organon & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Organon & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

About Organon & Co.

(Get Free Report)

Organon & Co develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies and medical devices within women's health in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive; NuvaRing, a monthly vaginal contraceptive ring; Cerazette, a daily pill used to prevent pregnancy; Marvelon, progestin and estrogen used as daily pills to prevent pregnancy; Follistim AQ, used to promote the development of multiple ovarian follicles in assisted reproduction technology procedures; Elonva, an ovarian follicle stimulant; Ganirelix Acetate Injection, an injectable antagonist; and Jada, for abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding or hemorrhage.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Organon & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organon & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.