Orion (NYSE:OEC) Announces Earnings Results

Orion (NYSE:OEC – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.11), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $502.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.38 million. Orion had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 21.25%. The company’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS.

Orion Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of OEC stock traded down $0.64 on Friday, hitting $23.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 592,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,312. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.62. Orion has a fifty-two week low of $19.32 and a fifty-two week high of $28.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Orion Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.021 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Orion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on OEC. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Orion from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group cut their price objective on Orion from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Orion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

About Orion

Orion SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of carbon black products. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and conductive carbon black grades for batteries, polymers, and coatings.

