Oxen (OXEN) Price Up 8.7% Over Last Week

Oxen (OXEN) traded up 7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 4th. One Oxen coin can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000237 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Oxen has traded 8.7% higher against the dollar. Oxen has a market cap of $10.24 million and approximately $7,047.86 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63,909.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $465.61 or 0.00728535 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.12 or 0.00128495 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00009111 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.03 or 0.00042292 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.83 or 0.00056066 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.88 or 0.00195404 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.42 or 0.00102368 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Oxen

Oxen (OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 67,767,572 coins. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oxen’s official message board is oxen.medium.com. The official website for Oxen is oxen.io. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

Oxen Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

