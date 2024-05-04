Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Pactiv Evergreen had a positive return on equity of 13.24% and a negative net margin of 4.05%. Pactiv Evergreen’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS.

Pactiv Evergreen Stock Down 12.4 %

PTVE traded down $1.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.57. 1,743,054 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 441,203. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.10. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.43. Pactiv Evergreen has a one year low of $6.85 and a one year high of $15.84.

Pactiv Evergreen Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Pactiv Evergreen’s payout ratio is -31.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PTVE has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Pactiv Evergreen from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Pactiv Evergreen from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Pactiv Evergreen from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group began coverage on Pactiv Evergreen in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Pactiv Evergreen in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

About Pactiv Evergreen

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in the United States, rest of North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Foodservice, and Food and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers; drinkware, such as hot and cold cups and lids; and tableware, service ware, and other products.

