PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Price Target Lowered to $45.00 at TD Cowen

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by TD Cowen from $54.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. TD Cowen currently has a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on PBF. Mizuho downgraded PBF Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of PBF Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of PBF Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on PBF Energy from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $57.91.

PBF Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PBF traded down $0.74 on Friday, reaching $51.86. 1,900,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,508,346. PBF Energy has a twelve month low of $31.25 and a twelve month high of $62.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.99 and a 200-day moving average of $48.93. The company has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.65 billion. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 4.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.41 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that PBF Energy will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PBF Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.92%.

Insider Activity at PBF Energy

In related news, SVP Connor Thomas L. O sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.87, for a total value of $2,234,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 160,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,958,084.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Connor Thomas L. O sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.87, for a total value of $2,234,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 160,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,958,084.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Paul T. Davis sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.37, for a total value of $5,637,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 110,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,255,829.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 180,000 shares of company stock worth $10,074,600 in the last quarter. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PBF Energy

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TFB Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PBF Energy in the first quarter valued at $449,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $325,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 228,011 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,127,000 after purchasing an additional 92,176 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in PBF Energy by 6.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 55,073 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,171,000 after purchasing an additional 3,474 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in PBF Energy by 0.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 136,573 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,863,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

Featured Articles

