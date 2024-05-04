Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ PEBK traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.00. 9,834 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,688. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has a fifty-two week low of $16.35 and a fifty-two week high of $31.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $169.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.25.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina’s payout ratio is presently 25.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina

In other news, Director James S. Abernethy sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $73,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 83,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,050,797. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 16.94% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina stock. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK – Free Report) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,245 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,993 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank owned about 0.67% of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina worth $1,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.83% of the company’s stock.

About Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small-to medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, money market, and retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; and credit and debit cards.

