PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) is Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s 10th Largest Position

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp reduced its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 3.2% of Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $13,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA grew its position in PepsiCo by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Avion Wealth grew its stake in PepsiCo by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.4 %

PEP traded up $0.70 on Friday, reaching $176.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,492,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,328,097. The company has a market capitalization of $242.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.52. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.83 and a fifty-two week high of $196.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $170.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.26.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 57.37%. The business had revenue of $18.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $1.355 dividend. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 81.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on PEP shares. Citigroup upgraded PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Argus cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.42.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

