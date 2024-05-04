PFG Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 11,294 Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCG Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 234.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 7,783 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LYG shares. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2.75 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lloyds Banking Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.39.

Shares of NYSE LYG traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.60. 9,056,768 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,375,481. The stock has a market cap of $41.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.84, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.29. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 1 year low of $1.88 and a 1 year high of $2.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Lloyds Banking Group had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 13.41%. The company had revenue of $14.35 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.046 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a yield of 5.9%. Lloyds Banking Group’s payout ratio is currently 47.37%.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

