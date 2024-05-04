PFG Investments LLC Buys Shares of 23,650 Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS)

PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 23,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Separately, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Atossa Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. 12.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ATOS shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Atossa Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Atossa Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Atossa Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 12th.

Atossa Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Atossa Therapeutics stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.66. 1,360,532 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,258,196. The firm has a market cap of $208.00 million, a PE ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.50 and its 200 day moving average is $1.05. Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.62 and a 1 year high of $2.31.

Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Atossa Therapeutics

In other news, Director Jonathan Finn purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.77 per share, for a total transaction of $44,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,250. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 7.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Atossa Therapeutics

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in oncology. The company's lead program is Endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat and prevent breast cancer.

