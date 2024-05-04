PFG Investments LLC Invests $38,000 in Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT)

PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 29,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vaxart by 369.9% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 50,814 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vaxart by 180.7% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 39,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vaxart during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.05% of the company’s stock.

Vaxart Price Performance

Shares of VXRT stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $0.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,158,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,458,625. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 0.72. Vaxart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.53 and a fifty-two week high of $1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Vaxart ( NASDAQ:VXRT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.45 million. Vaxart had a negative return on equity of 108.45% and a negative net margin of 1,117.56%. Analysts predict that Vaxart, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, B. Riley upgraded Vaxart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st.

Vaxart Profile

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, a bivalent oral tablet vaccine in Phase 2 clinical trial for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; coronavirus vaccine, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, to treat H1 influenza infection; and human papillomavirus therapeutic vaccine, which is in preclinical stage, that targets HPV-16 and HPV-18 for cervical cancers and precancerous cervical lesions.

