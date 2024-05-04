Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Holdings Cut by NTV Asset Management LLC

NTV Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,530 shares during the quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 304.9% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 52,350.0% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Pfizer stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.81. The stock had a trading volume of 60,568,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,900,304. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.20 and a 1 year high of $40.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $157.48 billion, a PE ratio of -463.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.63.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.87 billion. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 8.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,799.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PFE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Pfizer in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

