Piper Sandler Trims Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Target Price to $70.00

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.

FTNT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Fortinet from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Fortinet from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Fortinet from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $70.68.

Fortinet Stock Performance

FTNT traded down $6.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.88. 15,896,615 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,338,557. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38. Fortinet has a 52-week low of $44.12 and a 52-week high of $81.24.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 5,061.85% and a net margin of 22.23%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Fortinet’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fortinet will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Fortinet

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 24,710 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.48, for a total transaction of $1,593,300.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,867,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,705,320.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 24,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.48, for a total transaction of $1,593,300.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,867,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,705,320.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total value of $1,553,482.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,660,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,150,776,958. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 118,480 shares of company stock worth $8,021,556. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortinet

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vima LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 135.6% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 377 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in Fortinet in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

Further Reading

