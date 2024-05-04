Pointe Capital Management LLC Has $1.27 Million Holdings in Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY)

Pointe Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Free Report) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,500 shares during the period. Crescent Energy accounts for about 0.9% of Pointe Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Pointe Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Crescent Energy worth $1,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Crescent Energy by 58.5% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 2,748 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Crescent Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $136,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Crescent Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $139,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Carson Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,000. Institutional investors own 52.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Crescent Energy

In other Crescent Energy news, major shareholder Energy Aggregator Independence sold 13,800,000 shares of Crescent Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total value of $136,206,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRGY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Crescent Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Crescent Energy from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Crescent Energy from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Crescent Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective (down from $14.00) on shares of Crescent Energy in a report on Friday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.38.

Crescent Energy Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of CRGY stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $10.57. The company had a trading volume of 937,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,441,799. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.23 and a 200-day moving average of $11.50. Crescent Energy has a 12 month low of $9.17 and a 12 month high of $14.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $657.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $584.12 million. Crescent Energy had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 13.30%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Crescent Energy will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Crescent Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Crescent Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.21%.

Crescent Energy Profile

Crescent Energy Company, an energy company, acquires, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. The company holds a portfolio of oil and natural gas assets in key proven regions, including Eagle Ford and Uinta basins. The company is based in Houston, Texas.

