Pointe Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,597 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Pointe Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 60.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,250 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,597 shares during the period. Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PEP. TCG Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,057,000 after purchasing an additional 7,159 shares during the period. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. Baxter Bros Inc. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 20,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,453,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 95,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,212,000 after acquiring an additional 6,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group raised its stake in PepsiCo by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 3,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PEP traded up $0.70 on Friday, reaching $176.15. The company had a trading volume of 3,492,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,328,097. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.86. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.83 and a 52-week high of $196.88. The company has a market cap of $242.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.26.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 57.37%. The company had revenue of $18.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $1.355 dividend. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 81.50%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. Citigroup raised PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.42.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

