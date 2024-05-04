PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) Price Target Raised to $72.00 at Truist Financial

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Truist Financial from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.50.

PROCEPT BioRobotics stock traded up $2.57 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $64.31. 1,143,117 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 664,889. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.61. PROCEPT BioRobotics has a 12-month low of $24.83 and a 12-month high of $64.89. The company has a current ratio of 7.63, a quick ratio of 6.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.04. PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative return on equity of 42.13% and a negative net margin of 66.12%. The firm had revenue of $44.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.63) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 82.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that PROCEPT BioRobotics will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PROCEPT BioRobotics news, CEO Reza Zadno sold 9,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.67, for a total value of $428,383.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 246,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,513,955.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Alaleh Nouri sold 30,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.97, for a total transaction of $1,916,303.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,933,861.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Reza Zadno sold 9,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.67, for a total value of $428,383.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,513,955.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 124,581 shares of company stock worth $6,570,023 over the last three months. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRCT. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 60,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,971,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. SpiderRock Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in the first quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 98.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 10,395 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 199,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,836,000 after purchasing an additional 37,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 13,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 2,725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, focuses on developing transformative solutions in urology in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

