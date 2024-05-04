QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Given New $175.00 Price Target at UBS Group

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by UBS Group from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the wireless technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an in-line rating and a $177.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $179.36.

NASDAQ QCOM traded down $0.46 during trading on Thursday, reaching $179.64. 10,043,912 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,171,053. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $167.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.59. The stock has a market cap of $200.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.33. QUALCOMM has a 1 year low of $101.47 and a 1 year high of $183.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.65.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.43. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 37.09% and a net margin of 23.03%. The firm had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.50 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.01%.

In other QUALCOMM news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.39, for a total transaction of $1,275,120.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 269,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,018,245.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.39, for a total value of $1,275,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 269,893 shares in the company, valued at $43,018,245.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total transaction of $55,586.93. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,232.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 44,260 shares of company stock worth $7,429,728. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Peoples Bank OH purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. HF Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the third quarter valued at approximately $629,000. Bank Hapoalim BM increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 35,423 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $5,123,000 after purchasing an additional 9,192 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 120.2% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 20,677 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,991,000 after purchasing an additional 11,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1834 Investment Advisors Co. raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 45,570 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $6,591,000 after purchasing an additional 2,818 shares during the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

