Quebecor (TSE:QBR.A) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $32.09

Quebecor, Inc. (TSE:QBR.A – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$32.09 and traded as low as C$28.50. Quebecor shares last traded at C$28.50, with a volume of 951 shares changing hands.

Quebecor Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$30.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$32.09. The firm has a market cap of C$2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 444.48, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Quebecor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Quebecor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quebecor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.