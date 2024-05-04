Raymond James & Associates Has $49.36 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 674,708 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,092 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.20% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $49,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPYG. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000.

NYSEARCA SPYG traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,597,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,158,557. The company has a market capitalization of $24.80 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $54.73 and a 52 week high of $74.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.13.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

