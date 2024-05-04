Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 6,522 Shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 543,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,522 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending were worth $11,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 6.5% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 310,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,650,000 after purchasing an additional 9,510 shares in the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC bought a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,326,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 37,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 6.8% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 157,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,366,000 after buying an additional 10,030 shares in the last quarter. 70.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TSLX shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $22.50 price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sixth Street Specialty Lending presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.60.

NYSE:TSLX traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $21.01. The stock had a trading volume of 469,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,444. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.03. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.31 and a 52 week high of $22.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.11 and its 200 day moving average is $21.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $119.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.18 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 47.16% and a return on equity of 13.74%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.19%.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

